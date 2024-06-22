Stormers Can't Keep Revs Out of End Zone; York's Magic Number Down to Six

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution used three massive innings and a trio of three-run homers to power themselves to a series opening 18-7 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Friday night at WellSpan Park.

York once again fell behind early, beginning in the second inning. Gaige Howard led off the frame with his first home run of the season on a drive to right off of Zach Neff, and another run was added on a passed ball to make it an early 2-0 Stormer advantage.

York used a big third inning to jump ahead against Stormers starter Carsie Walker. Donovan Casey singled home a run and Rudy Martin Jr scampered home on a wild pitch to even the score. Jacob Rhinesmith capped off the big inning with a three-run blast to right field, solidifying a 5-2 advantage, a lead that York would not surrender all night.

Lancaster threatened in the top of the fourth when Chris Proctor was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. With two outs, Jordan Howard lifted a long fly ball to right-center field, but Casey elevated at the wall to rob the potential homer with a spectacular grab.

The bottom of the fourth inning followed a similar script to the third for York. Two runs scored on fielder's choices before Colton Welker blasted yet another three run shot on a towering drive to left center, making it 10-2.

Neff was chased from the game in the fifth after runs scored on a single from Shawon Dunston Jr, a sac fly by Trace Loehr, and a wild pitch. Alex Valverde inherited two runners, but the threat was cut down when Michael Berglund threw out Proctor trying to steal third base.

Kobe Kato reached on a walk in the bottom of the fifth and stole second base, advancing to third when nobody covered the bag for Lancaster on the throw. It was Kato's 24th steal in as many attempts, breaking a franchise record that Martin Jr had set just two weeks earlier for consecutive successful stolen bases, breaking a record that had previously stood since 2009. Kato scored on Matt McDermott's league leading sixth triple, a gapper to right center, which put the Revs up 11-5.

Will Stewart came on in relief in the sixth inning and Lancaster put two runners on with two outs. The Stormers proceeded to attempt a double steal. Berglund's throw sailed into left field allowing a run to score, but a perfect relay by Rhinesmith and Alfredo Reyes cut down Justin Farmer at the plate for the final out.

Lancaster reliever Jackson Rees retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth, but the floodgates soon opened for the Revs offense. Welker worked a walk and scored two batters later on a single from Reyes. Kato followed with a run scoring single of his own, and Berglund doubled home a pair to the base of the wall in right center field. Two batters later, Martin Jr blasted York's third three-run homer of the night into the playground in left center, capping off their second seven-run inning in the past three nights, which made it 18-6.

Stewart faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth innings but was lifted with two outs in the ninth. Will Carter allowed an inherited runner to score on a Joseph Carpenter single before punching out Proctor to end the game with an 18-7 final. Stewart (1-3) was awarded the win in relief, allowing just one hit over 3.2 innings.

The win increases York's division lead to seven games and drops their magic number to clinch the first half to six.

Notes: The seven run sixth inning tied the biggest single inning by the York offense this season, matching their seven run second inning on Wednesday against Hagerstown. York improves to 33-18, having won four straight and eight of nine overall. Their seven-game lead matches the largest division lead in franchise history, previously enjoyed on September 21, 2008. The Revs have won 10 of 11 at home, improving to 15-9 at WellSpan Park. York is 22-11 against the North Division including a 6-1 mark in the season's War of the Roses series. Stewart allowed two runs (one earned), his first runs in 10.1 innings over four outings since moving to the bullpen; he allowed just one hit and has yielded only three total hits in relief. The 18 runs are the Revs' most in a game since an 18-3 win at Long Island on June 1, 2023. It is their most runs scored in a home game since July 27, 2022 in a 19-1 win vs Charleston, and their most in a game against Lancaster since an 18-2 win on June 4, 2021 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. McDermott (3-for-4) reached base each of his first five times including his league-leading sixth triple. Martin Jr (3-for-4, homer, four RBI) now has a nine-game hitting streak and stole two bases, becoming the league's first to 30 steals (now 31). Casey extended his hitting streak to 13 games and drove in two runs, pulling even with teammate David Washington for the league lead (52).

Up Next: York hosts Lancaster on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Michael Horrell (2-2, 4.37) facing Lancaster righty Jack Labosky (3-2, 2.81). It is Jeep Night presented by PA Jeeps, Post-Game Fireworks presented by Explore York, Buck-A-Book Reading Program, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend: Heart & Vascular. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

