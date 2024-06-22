Dirty Birds Falls to Gastonia 13-1

June 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped game two of the three-game series to Gastonia 13-1. The only bright spot in the box score for Charleston is Clint Frazier's home run in the eighth. It was the only hit of the game for the Dirty Birds. Gastonia stringed together 20 hits and five walks to score the 13 runs. They had five home runs in the game.

The Dirty Birds host Gastonia for two of the three-game series tomorrow at 4:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.