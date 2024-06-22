Rockers Top Blue Crabs, 9-1

June 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers' offense powered past the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs with a 9-1 win at Truist Point on Saturday night. The offense was greatly aided by a Rockers pitching staff that held the Blue Crabs to just five hits while striking out 13.

High Point third baseman Colin Moran led the Rockers' offense with four hits, three runs batted in, a double and a homer to highlight the 11-hit attack.

The Rockers were unable to pick up any ground on Gastonia as the two clubs battle for the Atlantic League's South Division first half pennant. Gastonia held a 13-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning at Charleston late Saturday night. A Gastonia win would leave it with a 37-15 record and a four-game lead over High Point which stands at 33-19 following Saturday's win.

The Rockers were able to reach Southern Maryland starter Shawn Semple (L, 1-6) early, scoring six runs in the second inning. Jake Washer laced a two-run double to score Moran and Connor Owings. Clayton Mehlbauer followed with a run-scoring ground out to plate Zander Wiel. D.J. Burt singled home Washer and was able to score on a wild pitch. Ben Aklinski added an RBI single to score Evan Edwards for the 6-0 advantage.

On the mound, High Point's Taylor Guerrieri held SMD to just 2 hits over his five innings of work while walking one and striking out five. He retired the final batters he faced. Braeden Ogle and Zach Vennaro each threw a shutout frame and Austin Ross allowed the lone run on a pair of singles in the eighth. Ryan Meisinger retired the Blue Crabs in order in the ninth to seal the win.

With High Point up 6-0, Moran blasted a homer in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season, to push the lead to 7-0. Moran struck again in the sixth inning with a two-run double to score Burt and Aklinski.

Semple yielded eight hits and seven runs, five earned, over his five innings of work while walking two and striking out three.

The final game of the series between the Blue Crabs and the Rockers is slated for a 4:05 p.m start on Sunday, June 23rd.

