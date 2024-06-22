Ducks' Bullpen Preserves Win Over Flying Boxcars

June 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past capacity crowd of 6,594 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 2-0 in the first inning on a two-out, two-run base hit by Ivan Castillo versus Flying Boxcars starter Yoelvin Silven. Hagerstown tied the game at two in the third thanks to a two-run home run to left field off the bat of Cito Culver against Long Island starter Jimmy Robbins.

The Flock took a 5-2 advantage in the fourth against Flying Boxcars reliever Brett Matthews thanks to Manuel Geraldo's RBI fielder's choice and a two-run base knock from Ryan McBroom. Long Island added an insurance run in the eighth for a 6-2 cushion on Chance Sisco's run-scoring single.

Robbins (2-2) picked up the victory, allowing two runs on two hits in five innings pitched, walking and striking out four. Silven registered a no-decision after giving up two runs on five hits in three innings of work, walking two and striking out one. Matthews (1-1) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on a pair of hits in one inning on the mound along with three walks issued.

McBroom tallied three hits, two RBIs and a walk en route to the victory.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Dad Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans are invited to have a catch on the field from 12:40-1:00. Following the game, fans are welcome back down to the field to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-3, 5.23) gets the start for Long Island against Hagerstown righty Malik Binns (2-5, 8.42).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.