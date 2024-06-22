Dirty Birds Drop Game One to Gastonia

June 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds had a hot start with Clint Frazier's leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. That lead was short lived as Gastonia made it a tied ballgame in the third and took a four-run lead in the fourth inning. Charleston left-handed starter allowed those four runs to take his third loss of the year.

The Dirty Birds did not record a hit in innings three through seven thanks to light out pitching by Gastonia. They allowed two runs off four hits and four walks while striking out nine.

The Dirty Birds host Gastonia for game two of the three-game series tomorrow at 6:35pm.

