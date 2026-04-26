Nigerian National Team vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026
Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Nigerian National Team, 89-63, in their preseason opener!
Kelsey Plum: 22 PTS | 2 STL | 4 3PM Chance Gray: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Pallas Kunaiyi: 11 PTS | 2 REB Uche Izoje: 10 PTS | 5 REB
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026
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