Nigerian National Team vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Nigerian National Team, 89-63, in their preseason opener!

Kelsey Plum: 22 PTS | 2 STL | 4 3PM Chance Gray: 14 PTS | 4 3PM Pallas Kunaiyi: 11 PTS | 2 REB Uche Izoje: 10 PTS | 5 REB







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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