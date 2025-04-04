Nick Rose Hero HL vs. SSK

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Nick Rose was ELECTRIC in net for the Roughnecks. stopping 57 shots as Calgary takes down Saskatchewan 10-6

ROSE HIGHLIGHTS

