Newton Tallies First Multi-Hit Game in Series Opener vs. Delmarva

COLUMBIA, SC - Shervyen Newton recorded his first multi-hit game of 2019 on Tuesday, but Columbia fell to Delmarva, 6-3. The Fireflies had the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth inning, but only scored one run. Columbia's offense left five runners on base in the last three innings.

Delmarva (18-4) increased its league-leading win total thanks to a solid start from Ofelky Peralta (1-0). The right-hander threw 5.2 shutout innings, while only allowing one hit and no walks. The Shorebirds coupled quality pitching with home runs from Adam Hall (1, solo), and Doran Turchin (3, two-run) to take a 5-0 lead going into the final three frames.

Christian James (L, 0-4) had a decent start, throwing four innings while only allowing two earned runs. Jose Medina played well. He recorded two hits in four trips with an RBI. Also worthy of note for the Fireflies (8-16) was reliever Ezequiel Zabaleta, who struck out five in two innings in relief.

SCORING SUMMARY

Top 2: Seamus Curran singles in Nick Horvath. DEL 1, COL 0

Top 3: Doran Turchin hits a two-run homer. DEL 3, COL 0

Top 4: Seamus Curran singles in JC Encarnacion. DEL 4, COL 0.

Top 6: Bryce Hutchison balks. Seamus Curran scores. DEL 5, COL 0.

Bottom 7: Jose Medina grounds into a force out, Shervyen Newton scores. DEL 5, COL 1.

Bottom 8: Shervyen Newton singles in Brian Sharp. DEL 5, COL 2.

Top 9: Adam Hall hits a solo home-run. DEL 6, COL 2.

Bottom 9: Bradley Marquez grounds into a double play, Wagner Lagrange scores. DEL 6, COL 3.

The Fireflies are back in action against Delmarva tomorrow, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m.

