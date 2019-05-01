Power Claims Series with 2-1 Win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - West Virginia benefitted from a catcher's interference call in the ninth to score the go-ahead run, sneaking past Lakewood, 2-1, Wednesday evening at FirstEnergy Park.

After five scoreless innings, West Virginia (17-7) broke through in the sixth thanks to a defensive miscue by Lakewood (8-18). With one out in the frame, Gilmael Troya hit Joseph Rosa with a pitch. The Power shortstop then stole second base, but Bobby Honeyman struck out for the second out of the inning. The next batter, Jake Anchia, lofted a fly ball into shallow right-center field that Carlos De La Cruz saw pop out of his glove and fall to the grass, allowing Rosa to score and give West Virginia a 1-0 lead.

Lakewood responded in the home half of the sixth, as Hunter Stovall laced a one-out triple against Steven Moyers. Rafael Marchan quickly singled him in through the drawn-in infield, tying the game at one. That was the only run Moyers would surrender through six innings of work, as the lefty struck out six and gave up five hits.

David Ellingson (1-0) fired two scoreless innings to push the game to the ninth, where West Virginia was able to muster ahead. Kyle Glogoski (0-1) walked the leadoff man, Anchia, before striking out Cesar Trejo. Tyler Carr then replaced Glogoski and set down Connor Hoover, but a passed ball pushed Anchia to second base. Nick Rodriguez then worked a two-out, full-count walk to put runners at first and second. Carr uncorked a wild pitch, moving Anchia and Rodriguez into scoring position with Jarred Kelenic at the dish, who was ultimately intentionally walked to load the bases.

Carr worked the count to 1-1 against Onil Pena, who swung at the next offering and clipped the wrist of the catcher, Marchan. The play was ruled catcher's interference, bringing Anchia in from third to vault the Power ahead, 2-1.

Bryan Pall (S, 1) secured his first Minor League save with a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out single to Ben Pelletier and ending the game with a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play, as Anchia gunned down pinch runner Yerwin Trejo and Pall fanned De La Cruz to finish it off.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a MiLB-best 17 games with a third-inning double, going 2-for-4 with a double and single. The Mariners' second-best prospect is averaging 31-for-68 (.456) with six home runs, 10 doubles and 17 RBI.

West Virginia and Lakewood conclude their series Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (first start) heads to the bump for the Power, while the BlueClaws go with righty Tyler McKay (0-2, 10.13 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

