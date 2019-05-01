Rome Unable to Hold Early Edge in Loss to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - Rome lost their opener 9-7 on Tuesday evening despite an early four run advantage as the Grasshoppers used the long ball and eight walks to defeat the Braves in the first of a three game series.

The Braves started fast, putting up four runs in the 1st inning against Greensboro starter RHP Brad Case. Greg Cullen ripped an RBI double down the right field line to open the scoring and Trey Harris followed with a two run triple to center. Harris' shot was just out of the reach of Hoppers outfielder Jonah Davis. Logan Brown then brought in Harris with an RBI groundout.

Greensboro began to mount their comeback in the 2nd inning on a solo homer from Rodolfo Castro. With Rome leading 4-1 in the 4th inning, starter RHP Trey Riley walked the first two hitters. Castro came up again and once more unloaded, this time sending a line drive homerun out to left-center, tying the game 4-4. Later in the inning Raul Siri pulled a solo shot out to left to give Greensboro the 5-4 lead.

The Hoppers again took advantage of walks in the 7th inning when catcher Grant Koch followed three consecutive walks from Rome reliever RHP Victor Vodnik with a bases-clearing three run double into the left field corner. Five of the eight hitters put on via walks ended up scoring on Tuesday against Rome pitching.

The Braves went down swinging, scoring a run in the 8th inning on a Harris RBI infield single. Brendan Venter slugged his second homer of the season in the 9th inning, shooting a ball off an umbrella table in the left field bleachers and bringing the Braves to within 9-7. They would get no closer.

Venter was 2-4 with a homerun and two RBI. Harris finished 2-4 with a triple and three RBI. Justin Dean was 2-5 and scored a run. Griffin Benson went 1-3 with a single and a walk. Starting pitcher Trey Riley threw 4 innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Tuesday's game was the longest Rome has played this season at 3 hours and 14 minutes.

Rome and Greensboro continue their series on Wednesday evening at First National Bank Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. Rome will start RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 4.32) while Greensboro will counter with RHP Nicholas Economos (2-1, 2.16).

Rome (9-15): 7 R 8 H 2 E

Greensboro (15-9): 9 R 11 H 1 E

W: Bryan Case (3-1)

L: Trey Riley (0-4)

Time: 3:14

Attendance: 3,221

