RECAP - BlueClaws Fall on Ninth Inning Catcher's Interference 2-1 on Wednesday

May 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - West Virginia broke a 1-1 tie, scoring the go-ahead run on a catcher's interference in the ninth inning as the Power topped the BlueClaws 2-1 on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Batting with the bases loaded in the ninth, Onil Pena reached on catcher's interference on Rafael Marchan allowing the winning run to score. The BlueClaws had the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth but Yerwin Trejo was caught stealing second as Carlos De La Cruz struck out to end the game.

The winning run was charged to Kyle Glogoski (0-1), who struck out six over 2.1 innings in his BlueClaws debut, allowing just the unearned run. Power reliever David Ellingson (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief while Bryan Pall picked up his first save.

West Virginia took the lead in the top of the sixth when Joseph Rosa, who was hit by a pitch with one out, scored on an error by right fielder Carlos De La Cruz. The run, which was unearned, was charged to BlueClaws reliever Gilmael Troya.

BlueClaws starter Ethan Lindow threw 4.2 scorless innings while striking out five, though he did not factor in the decision.

The BlueClaws got a run in the bottom of the sixth on a grounder by Rafael Marchan. Hunter Stovall, who tripled in his first BlueClaws game, came in from third.

Power starter Steven Moyers gave up one run in six innings and like Lindow, got a no-decision.

Matt Kroon had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The BlueClaws and Power finish their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Tyler McKay (0-2) starts for Lakewood.

