GreenJackets Win 4th Straight Behind Franco's Bat

May 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC: Seth Corry threw 5.1 innings on the bump, and Wander Franco gave the GreenJackets (13-11) enough offense to help Augusta win their 4th in a row by defeating the Lexington Legends (12-13) 4-2 on Wednesday night.

In the 1st inning, both teams struggled with sloppy defense. Lexington scored a run in the top of the 1st off Augusta starter Seth Corry. After Corry hit Michael Gigliotti with a pitch to start the game, he walked Nathan Eaton immediately after. Lexington executed a double steal. Then, it was a wild pitch that allowed Gigliotti to score from 3rd base making it 1-0.

In the bottom of the 1st, Lexington's starter Austin Cox also threw a wild pitch with Ismael Munguia on 3rd base. It tied the game at one. In the 2nd inning, Wander Franco hit a solo home run to give the GreenJackets a 2-1 advantage.

Seth Corry ends his night after 5.1 innings. He went the first four frames without allowing a hit, but gave up two in the 5th and allowed a run on a Jackson Lueck sacrifice fly to tie the score at two. The 5.1 innings for Corry were the most he has thrown for a start in his professional career. He allowed two runs while striking-out seven.

Cox came out in the 6th inning for Lexington, but he couldn't make it through the inning as he allowed a two-RBI double off the bat of Franco to make it 4-2 GreenJackets.

Luis Amaya made his first appearance on the mound as a GreenJacket. The southpaw went 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball and had two strikeouts while picking-up the win.

In the 8th and 9th innings, Jesus Tona continued to impress. He got the final six outs, despite loading the bases in the 9th. Tona has thrown 12 scoreless innings to start the year and has allowed just two hits. He also has five saves now.

Player of the Game: Wander Franco

Wander Franco had just his 2nd multi-hit game of the year and it was big for Augusta. He hit his 4th home run of the year in the 2nd inning and followed it up with a 2-RBI double in the 6th.

Tomorrow: RHP Charlie Neuweiler (LEX) (1-1, 3.52 ERA) vs RHP Sean Hjelle (AUG) (0-2, 3.57 ERA)

The big man Sean Hjelle at 6'11" 1/2 will make his 6th start of the season for Augusta and his 3rd start at SRP Park. Last time Hjelle was on the mound at home, he went six innings and he did not allow a run, while striking-out six. Hjelle is ranked as the #6 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com.

For Lexington, it'll be Charlie Neuweiler. The 5th round pick in 2017 makes his 6th start of the season and has a 1-1 record with a 3.52 ERA.

