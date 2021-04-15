Newton, Jabusch Added to 2021 Stingers Roster

April 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce two new additions in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. Joining the team will be junior outfielder Jakob Newton (Florida Tech University) and senior pitcher Sasha Jabusch (Northwest Nazarene University).

Newton joins the team because of unique circumstances. Newton was schedule to play for the Thunder Bay Border Cats, but due to the border being closed, he will now make Willmar his home this summer. The Stingers selected Newton in the 16th round of a League draft process conducted this winter. Newton and Jabusch bring the roster to 20 players signed for the upcoming season which will be the Stingers 12th year in the Northwoods League.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.