Diaper Drop Night Announced in Partnership with St. Luke's Diaper Bank and Seelye Auto Group

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers in partnership with St. Luke's Diaper Bank, announce Diaper Drop Night. Have you ever seen a Teddy Bear toss at a hockey game? It's where hundreds and sometimes thousands of teddy bears are thrown onto the ice. The Growlers and St. Luke's Diaper Bank are taking this concept and bringing it to a baseball field with diapers.

Diaper Drop night will take place on Saturday, July 17th with a 6:35pm game. Once the Growlers score the first run of the game that night, fans will be able to throw the 75,000 diapers (still in packaging) onto the field. Once the diapers are scattered all across the field, the Growlers staff and players will help collect the diapers with St. Luke's Diaper Bank to then donate them to the community.

Diaper need is often an overlooked problem and Diaper Drop night is designed to help families in need while creating awareness. St. Luke's Diaper Bank executive director Sarah Koestler outlined the importance of donating diapers. "Diaper need is an issue that affects 1 in 3 families with young kids." The Growlers and St. Luke's have a goal to raise $10,000 which would purchase 75,000 diapers for the Kalamazoo community. St. Luke's Diaper Bank donated 285,000 diapers in 2020, and 350,000 in 2021. Koestler discussed how the Diaper Drop night not only helps with the collection of diapers but creating awareness. "Collecting 75,000 diapers and distributing them to our community is the most important, but there is a lot of benefit to teaching people in the community that this is a need because that will only help with advocacy in the future."

The Seelye Auto Group is the presenting sponsor of the Diaper Drop night. Seelye has already donated $5,000 towards the $10,000 goal. That equates to more than 30,000 diapers. For fans that want to donate diapers, they can drop them off at the front game of Homer-Stryker Field the day of the game. Those diapers will later be thrown onto the field.

Thank you to Seelye for the incredibly generous donation to St. Luke's Diaper Bank. Join The Growlers, St. Luke's Diaper Bank and Seelye Auto Group for the world's first Diaper Drop night on Saturday, July 17th.

