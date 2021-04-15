Larks Sign BSC & UMary Players

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced two Bismarck collegiate athletes, Derek Shoen and Carter Rost, will join the team in 2021.

"It's so important to get local guys that want to be here," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "Both of them are originally from Minnesota but go to school here in Bismarck."

Shoen transferred to the University of Mary following two years at Iowa Western Junior College. The 6'4"-215lb athlete is expected to be a force on the mound and at first and third base throughout the summer.

"He's a legit two-way guy that throws low 90's, can play in the infield and will fit into what we're building here in Bismarck," Flynt said. "Shoen is a tough guy, I'm really looking forward to spending the summer with him."

In three pitching appearances for the University of Mary this spring, Shoen tossed 14.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.62. In his 18 plate appearances, he hit .281, including 11 RBI and three home runs.

"Both of the summer leagues I was going to play in last summer got cancelled to Covid-19," Shoen said. "Coach Flynt reached out to me last summer and asked if I was interested but I was already home and working. When he reached out to me again in the fall, I signed pretty fast."

Carter Rost is a true freshman pitcher out of Osakis, Minnesota who plays for Bismarck State College. Rost pitched for the Larks at the end of their 2020 season racking up 11 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA in four appearances.

"Last summer, Coach Flynt talked to me and said I was a really special player and that I had a lot of potential," Rost said. "A big goal is to use my lower half a lot more. I already throw in the 90's, so if I can get a little more, I'm hoping I can reach my goal of being a professional pitcher."

Rost mainly throws a fastball and slider but mixes in a changeup occasionally. Rost's strength is getting a lot of strikeouts. Through 18.1 innings at Bismarck State College, Rost has already struck out 30 batters. Averaging 15 strikeouts and two walks per nine innings has led to his 2-1 record for the Mystics.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

