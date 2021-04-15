Booyah Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are excited to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2021 season. Single game tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 16th, at 9:00AM and are available for purchase in-person at Capital Credit Union Park, by calling 920-497-7225, or online at booyahbaseball.com. Capital Credit Union Park will be operating at a reduced capacity to start the 2021 campaign.

Opening Day is Tuesday, June 1st and will feature Rocky Bal-Booyah's third Birthday Bash. A plethora of Rocky's favorite mascot friends will join in the fun, including local favorites Bruiser (Green Bay Blizzard), ACE (Green Bay Gamblers), Subby (Cousin's Subs), Scoopy (Culver's), Phlash (Green Bay Phoenix) as well as Woody (Toy Story), Marshall & Chase (Paw Patrol), and one of the Minions and Ninja Turtles! There will also be balloon artists and giveaways at the gates to help welcome fans back to Booyah Baseball.

The highlights of this year's promotional calendar include five fireworks shows on June 5th, July 3rd, July 4th following a special evening concert from Green Bay's own Johnny Wad, July 31st, and August 13th.

There are four bobblehead giveaways this season, with the first being on June 26th featuring Healthcare Rocky. This special bobblehead is a salute to all the incredibly hardworking healthcare workers who helped us through the last year. Other bobbleheads include a vintage Booyah player on July 15th, a bobblehead to coincide with one of the alternate Green Bay G.O.A.T.S games on Sunday, August 1st, and a Steve and Laura, from Star 98, celebrity bobblehead that the community voted on in last year's bracket challenge on August 11th.

The first ever Youth Jersey Giveaway happens on June 5th for the first 500 fans 12 and under. This is a joint promotion with the Green Bay Blizzard as they will be giving away their Youth Jerseys the night before. Details on how to guarantee a jersey for the youth sports night in advance will be announced early next week. The Booyah and Blizzard are proud to salute youth sports in Northeast Wisconsin.

There are two Bark in the Park nights in 2021, June 2nd and August 4th, with the latter featuring a special alternate jersey that was created with dog photos submitted by fans earlier this year.The other alternate jersey is a blaze orange and camo jersey featured on Great Outdoors Night June 10th. Earlier this year the Booyah announced they would be renamed the Green Bay G.O.A.T.S as a nod to their neighbors to the North on Sundays in 2021. The team will take the field as the G.O.A.T.S four times this summer wearing special green and gold jerseys that will be available via auction following the final Sunday regular season game of the year, August 8th.

Entertainment acts this year include the Inflatamaniacs for two appearances on June 17th and August 5th. The NEW Piano Guys will be providing dueling piano entertainment for the entire game on July 1st and July 17th. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act returns to Capital Credit Union Park for the second time on Friday, July 30th.

The Booyah will highlight area sports stars once again this summer as Bayport alums and football stars Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen will be meeting fans and signing autographs on Friday, July 9th.

The regular season wraps up with the traditional Fan Appreciation night on Friday August 13th.

