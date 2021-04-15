Woodchucks Sign Pair from Washington State

April 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are adding more players from the Washington State Cougars to their 2021 Roster. RHP Tyler Hoeft and Catcher Louie Albrecht will join their teammate, INF Kodie Kolden, in Wausau this summer.

RHP - Tyler Hoeft | 5'11 | R/R | Fr. | Washington State University

Tyler was a three-year letter winner at Milton High School in Washington where he was a two-time All-North Puget Sound League Selection. Tyler was rated the No. 11 overall 2020 prospect in Washington and sixth best RHP in the state by Prep Baseball Report. Tyler recently made his first career start for Washington State striking out 2 in 3 innings on the bump.

"Tyler is a young but very talented pitcher, as of late he has been throwing the baseball very well. Tyler is very athletic with a very high ceiling, Washington State thinks very highly of Tyler and I am very excited to see him on the mound this summer!" states Woodchucks Head Coach, Corey Thompson.

C - Louie Albrecht | 5'11 | R/R | Fr. | Washington State University

Originally from Renton, WA, Louie was a three-year letter winner at Kentridge High School. He earned All-North Puget Sound League after hitting .459 with 10 stolen bases as a junior. Louie was rated top catching prospect in the state and No. 29 overall prospect. Louie is hitting .200 and has recorded 19 putouts during his freshman season so far.

"I am very excited about Louie this summer," says Thompson, "he will be a great fit for us in our catching core this summer. In my opinion the catching position is the most important position on the field on teams I manage, and this kid can flat out catch. Rated the number 1 catcher in the state of Washington coming out of high school it is going to be very fun to watch Louie play this summer!"

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10am and can be purchased online at woodchucks.com or by calling the office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.