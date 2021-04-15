Dock Spiders Announce Weekly Promotions for the 2021 Season

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders look to defend their 2020 Championship and bring the best family fun entertainment for the 2021 season. Now, you can prepare, too. The Dock Spiders have finalized their weekly promotions for 2021. It is safe to say that there is something happening every day of the week when the Dock Spiders are at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field.

Sundays - Postgame player autographs presented by Sunny 97.7: All fans are invited to stick around after each Sunday game to get player autographs.

Mondays - Money Monday & Bark in the Park: Three lucky fans will enter the Horicon Bank Cash Cube each game for a chance to bring home some money! Plus, bring your 4 legged fan to the park for FREE and enjoy the game from the Boat Launch grass area down the 3rd base line presented by Horicon Bank and Peebles Play & Stay

Tuesdays - Bang for Your Buck: $1 Sheboygan hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16-ounce sodas, and $2 16-ounce domestic beers are available.

Wednesdays - Craft Brews & Brats presented by Johnsonville & Fox River Brewing Company with The Rock 96.1: Enjoy 12-ounce craft beer and Johnsonville Brats for just $2.

Thursdays - All kids 12 and under receive a free ticket when accompanied by an adult.

Fridays - Family Nights: Join us for family fun at the ballpark with character appearances and theme nights.

Saturdays - Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Enjoy great theme nights and post-game 'Kids Run the Bases' for ages 12 and under presented by Grande Cheese with 99.5 PKR.

The Dock Spiders will play their first home game this season on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah @ 1:05PM. Individual Game Tickets for 2021 will be available on Monday, May 10.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have several great ticket options for our fans for the upcoming 2021 season. Ticket packages and group tickets are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division Street. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day at www.dockspiders.com.

