Minnesota Mud Puppies Name Sean Repay as Field Manager

Rochester, Minn. - The Minnesota Mud Puppies have name former Bismarck Larks and current Dawson Community College Head Coach Sean Repay as their Field Manager. Repay was the Field Manager for the Larks for their first three seasons in the Northwoods League.

"The League was looking to hire a leader and Sean's experience made him the right coach for this summer with the Mud Puppies," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz.

Repay brings multiple years of collegiate coaching experience at every level including NCAA D1, D2, D3, NAIA and Junior College; as well as extensive experience working in summer leagues, high school, academies and as a professional scout. After a successful college playing career at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Repay spent a couple of years playing professional baseball as a pitcher before starting his coaching career.

Dawson Community College hired Sean Repay to be their next Head Baseball Coach in May of 2020. Repay worked in 2020 at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Toledo where he assisted the pitching staff and aided in all facets of the program. Previously, he was the pitching coach at Indiana University Southeast, a Top 10 NAIA program, helping them win a conference championship in 2019. Three of his pitchers that year were named 1st team All-Conference. Prior to his time at Indiana University Southeast, Repay spent four seasons as the associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Lakeland University, a Division III school in Plymouth, Wis.

"It is truly an honor to return to the Northwoods League to manage the Minnesota Mud Puppies. I am extremely grateful for Ryan Voz and the NWL for the opportunity to return to such a great league. My time in Bismarck was second to none and I look forward to making new memories while helping develop young players for the Mud Puppies this summer," said Repay. "There are so many great people in the front office of the NWL and in every organization that I look forward to reconnecting with."

More information on the coaching staff and roster for the Mud Puppies will be announced soon.

