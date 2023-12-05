Minnesota Mud Puppies Name Brendan Dye as Field Manager

Rochester, Minn. - The Minnesota Mud Puppies have named Brendan Dye as their Field Manager. Dye was an Assistant Coach for the Mud Puppies for the past two seasons in the Northwoods League and is currently an Assistant Coach at Augustana.

"Brendan brings League experience to the Mud Puppies organization this year," said Northwoods League President, Ryan Voz. "As an assistant for two years, he will do a great job and has earned the opportunity to lead the squad in 2024."

Dye joined the Augustana baseball staff as an assistant in 2022 where the Vikings went 47-21 and returned to the Division II World Series. Dye, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, is a 2019 graduate of Mayville State. Prior to his time at Mayville State, Dye played at Riverland Community College where he was a two-year captain.

"Brendan will do a great job recruiting the club and is qualified to lead the team in its 4th year of existence," said Voz.

Prior to joining the staff at Augustana, Dye spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Minnetonka High School and five summers coaching in the Excelsior Legion Program.

"I am very excited and grateful to be able to lead the Mud Puppies," said Dye. "I love being around the team and I take great pride in being a part of the Mud Puppies. I want to thank Ryan Voz and the league for giving me this opportunity. I also want to thank Brett Lindsey and Aidan Wirshing for helping pave the way for the Mud Puppies to be a part of the league. We are a unique team, and it creates such a great experience for our players!"

The Minnesota Mud Puppies are a breed all their own. Based out of Savage, MN, and the MASH training facility, the Mud Puppies are operated by the Northwoods League and play a Road Only Schedule.

The Mud Puppies name is a throwback to 1994 and one of the original five teams in the Northwoods League - the Dubuque Mud Puppies. The Mud Puppies played three seasons in Dubuque, IA, before relocating to St. Cloud to become the St. Cloud River Bats in 1997. Notable Mud Puppies alumni include Jeff Weaver, Shawn Sedlacek and Rob Quinlan.

More information on the coaching staff and roster for the Mud Puppies will be announced soon.

You can follow the Mud Puppies on X at @mudpuppiesbball and on the web at northwoodsleague.com/minnesota-mud-puppies/ for more information throughout the season.

