Minnesota Mud Puppies Name Aidan Wirshing as Field Manager

Rochester, Minn. - The Minnesota Mud Puppies have named former Waterloo Bucks Assistant Coach Aidan Wirshing as their Field Manager. Wirshing was an Assistant Coach for the Bucks for the 2020 and 2021 seasons in the Northwoods League. Aidan is currently the Director of Player Development at Gardner-Webb University.

"We welcome beck Aidan to the League as he deserved an opportunity to manage a team for next summer," said Northwoods League, President, Ryan Voz. "The Mud Puppies players will enjoy playing for Aidan and we're lucky to have him."

Wirshing served as the Bucks' First Base Coach in 2020, guiding Waterloo to the Minnesota-Iowa Pod Championship. Under his tutelage, Waterloo's second baseman Jalen Smith earned the Northwoods League's Big Stick award and Xane Washington was named a Rawlings Finest in the Field winner in the outfield. Wirshing spent 2020 as a student assistant at UC-Santa Barbara following a two-year playing career at Santa Barbara City College.

"Aidan is familiar with the Northwoods League and came highly recommend from his colleagues and the Waterloo Bucks," said Voz.

Aidan served as the director of Analytics and assistant coach at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) during the 2021 season. Prior to SBCC, he held the position of student manager at the University of California at Santa Barbara. He has a bachelor's degree in English literature.

"I am very excited to return to the Northwoods League with the Minnesota Mud Puppies," said Wirshing. "I owe a lot to this league, as it is where my coaching journey began back in Waterloo with the Bucks. The opportunity to lead a group of young men for the summer is a true honor. My hope is that these players will foster great friendships and make lasting memories while getting to play baseball all over the Midwest in one of the most competitive summer leagues. We will be road warriors and that calls for a certain kind of toughness but even more so it demands a palpable love for the game---a somewhat crazy love for the game. Those are the players we are looking for--the dedicated baseball lovers--and I can't wait to begin working with them."

More information on the coaching staff and roster for the Mud Puppies will be announced soon.

