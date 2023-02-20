Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2023
February 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2023 season. Host families agree to house, feed, and provide support to the collegiate players who call the Fond du Lac community home during their Northwoods League season.
"Our host families display incredible passion for our team and players," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Fond du Lac's status as a top destination in the Northwoods League is a testament to the attention and care that area families provide to our players. The relationships formed through this program last a lifetime and create unique bonds as our players move forward in their baseball careers."
Benefits of the program for host families include:
Complimentary tickets for your immediate family
Host family picnics
15% discount in the Team Store
Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season
Rewarding, lifelong relationships
Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host from late-May through mid-August.
