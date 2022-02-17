Minnesota Mud Puppies Name Brett Lindsey as Field Manager

Rochester, Minn. - The Minnesota Mud Puppies have named former Bismarck Lark Assistant Coach and current Indiana University Southeast Associate Head Coach Brett Lindsey as their Field Manager. Lindsey was an Assistant Coach for the Larks for the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Northwoods League.

"Brett is a great match for the Mud Puppies position this coming summer," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "He is familiar with the league and has connections in the Twin Cities."

Lindsey joined the Grenadier coaching staff prior to the 2021 season from Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At Broward College, Lindsey was responsible for hitting, infield, and recruiting. Unfortunately, the season was cut short due to Covid-19. Prior to the season being cancelled, Broward College finished the season in first place in their conference after a big series win over Miami Dade College.

"The Northwoods League is fortunate to have Brett lead the Mud Puppies, this coming summer," said Voz "As a former coach in the league, his experience and passion made him the leading candidate."

Before Broward College, Lindsey coached in the Northwoods League with the Bismarck Larks in 2018 and 2019. As Associate Head Coach, he was in charge of hitting and infield. In 2018, the offense helped lead the Larks to their first ever playoff appearance. Lindsey also got the honor of being the Hitting Coach in the 2018 Northwoods All-Star game. In 2019, the Larks offense lead the league in runs, RBI, and stolen bases. Additionally, the offense ranked second in walks and on base percentage.

"I am excited to work with players from the Twin Cities region for the summer," said Lindsey. "I will do my best to follow in the footsteps of Coach Sean Repay as he did a great job with the Mud Puppies last year. We look forward to bringing a competitive group of mainly Minnesota home grown talent to the Northwoods."

In 2019, Lindsey was a Graduate Assistant at the University of South Alabama. The year prior, he was a Graduate Assistant at Alabama A&M University where he received a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

"I am incredibly thankful to be the Field Manager of the Mud Puppies. I am excited to be a part of the Northwoods League again after being the Assistant Coach in Bismarck for two summers," said Lindsey. "I think the partnership the Mud Puppies have with the Minnesota Mash is a unique experience for players from the Twin Cities. It'll be a great place for players to train on off days. With the Mash located in Eagan, MN, it'll be a great opportunity to come back home as I am a graduate of Eagan High School."

More information on the coaching staff and roster for the Mud Puppies will be announced soon.

