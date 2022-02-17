Rockers Unveil Pre-Game Concert Series for All 36 Home Games

February 17, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Playing into the new energy set to enhance the experience at Capital Credit Union Park, the Green Bay Rockers are thrilled to announce the full lineup of bands set to take stage at every game this summer. The performers will play when gates open, one hour prior to each listed game time, until the start of pre-game ceremonies and will also stick around for a few between inning sets following the start of each game. The stage will be positioned in the Bud Light Party Patio in the right field corner, providing an unprecedented up-close experience for those enjoying the all-you-can-eat and drink area but will also be visible and audible throughout the entire venue.

"This lineup of local bands provides a different variety of music each night and sets the tone for a new energy at the ballpark that everyone can enjoy," said Rockers Vice President & GM John Fanta. "Enjoying summertime in Wisconsin, Northwoods League baseball, a cold drink in hand, and live music, all in one place---the season can't arrive fast enough!"

Setting the stage for the Rockers first home game when gates open on Tuesday, May 31st are The Cougars. The first week also features The Third Wheels on Wednesday, June 1st, Conscious Pilot on Saturday, June 4th, and Mark Croft for the matinee game on Sunday, June 5th.

After an overwhelmingly popular response to the dueling pianos a season ago, the NEW Piano Guys are set to return to entertain the crowd for six of the eight Thursday Rockers home games in 2022: June 16th (6:35 evening game of the doubleheader), June 23rd, June 30th, July 21st, August 4th, and August 11th. All Thursday home games will again feature half price domestic tap beers through the end of the 5th inning.

Other band highlights include Johnny Wad on Friday, July 1st, Carbon Road for the 12:05 afternoon game on Monday, July 4th, Pat McCurdy on Thursday, July 28th and Monday, August 8th, Panic Station on Wednesday, August 10th, and Conscious Pilot rounding out the regular season schedule for Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, August 12th.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

