New York Red Bull Set to Face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls are set to face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 23 at Citi Field. This is New York's first appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2018.
The Red Bulls defeated the defending MLS Cup champions and second seed Columbus Crew in Round One. New York defeated the Crew, 1-0, at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, October 29 after Uruguayan international Felipe Carballo scored the game-winning goal in his first-ever playoff match. The Red Bulls then tied Columbus in a 2-2 match at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, November 3 and won the match in a penalty kick shootout, which saw goalkeeper Carlos Coronel save three penalty kicks in a row and Warren, N.J. native Daniel Edelman score the game-winning penalty kick.
This will be the first-ever postseason matchup between the two New York clubs in MLS history. The Red Bulls have posted an 15-10-4 mark across all competitions against NYCFC, including a 4-0-0 record in matches outside of MLS regular season play. New York have posted a 2-2-1 mark in their last five road matches across all competitions.
Coronel has posted six career shutouts against NYCFC in his career and has recorded five wins. Midfielder Lewis Morgan has recorded a goal contribution in three-straight playoff matches and has tallied five assists in his last five matches across all competitions. Morgan has scored three career goals across all competitions against NYCFC.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English via NewYorkRedBulls.com and the New York Red Bulls app.
