Four Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty

November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (United States) defenders Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) and Steven Moreira (Cape Verde), and midfielder Taha Habroune (United States Under-20s) have been called-up to represent their respective nations in the upcoming FIFA international window. Crew 2 midfielder Owen Presthus and forward Chase Adams, and Crew Academy's Immanuel Ewing, Prince Forfor, Isaac Tortola and Zach Zalewski will additionally join their respective Youth National Teams.

Schulte and the U.S. Men's National Team begin their 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League campaign in the League A Quarterfinals with a two-legged series against Jamaica. The USMNT first travel to face The Reggae Boyz at the National Stadium in Kingston on Nov. 14, before hosting the second leg at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Nov. 18.

A finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Schulte started 27 MLS matches for the Black & Gold, amassing 76 saves and posting career-highs in shutouts (10) and Goals Against Average (1.07) in his third season as a professional. On Sept. 7, the 23-year-old St. Louis native earned his second senior cap with the U.S. Men's National Team in a friendly against Canada. Schulte made his senior debut on Jan. 20 earlier this year, starting against Slovenia at Toyota Field in San Antonio in a match that also featured Crew Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki and defender DeJuan Jones in the starting XI.

Farsi joins Algeria for a pair of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Group E matches. Algeria first travel to face Equatorial Guinea on Nov. 14 at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo in Malabo, before hosting Liberia on Nov. 17 at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Boukhalfa.

Farsi has made two appearances for Les Fennecs and provided an assist in both matches. Most recently, the defender represented his side against Togo on Oct. 10, providing the second assist of his international career. Farsi earned his first cap for Algeria on Sept. 10, playing 76 minutes and earning one assist in a 3-0 win over Liberia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying play.

Moreira will also take part in 2025 AFCON Qualifying, joining Cape Verde Islands for Group C matches, first hosting Egypt at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Nov. 15, before traveling to face Mauritania at Stade de la Capitale in Nouakchott on Nov. 19. Moreira has earned 11 caps since debuting with Cape Verde in October 2023.

A finalist for the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, Moreira tallied two goals and four assists in 27 league appearances (23 starts). The defender held a 90.9 percent passing accuracy in regular season play. He currently ranks 16th for most regular season assists in Club history with 20 and played in his 100th regular season match on Oct. 2 against Inter Miami CF.

Habroune joins the U.S. U-20 for a pair of international friendlies in Spain. The U-20s face Korea Republic on Nov. 16 and take on France on Nov. 18 as the USA continue their preparations the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The rookie Homegrown midfielder most recently took part in the U-20s October training camp in Chile. Habroune started in a 3-0 win over Chile and provided an assist on Oct. 12. Habroune has 24 total caps for the U.S., netting six international goals and providing four assists.

Crew 2 midfielder Owen Presthus and forward Chase Adams will join their U.S. Men's Youth National Teams. Presthus joins the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team, and Adams joins the U.S. U-17 MYNT for training camps from Nov. 11-17 in Florida.

In MLS NEXT Pro play this past season, Presthus made 28 appearances, scored two goals and earned a team-high seven assists, and Adams made 19 appearances and led the team with nine goals, helping Crew 2 reach their third consecutive Eastern Conference Final.

Additionally, Crew Academy defender Prince Forfor (U-18), midfielders Isaac Tortola (U-18) and Zach Zalewski (U-16), and forward Immanuel Ewing (U-16) will represent their respective Youth National Teams this window.

Forfor joins the U.S. Under-16 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp from Nov. 10-19 in Mexico. Zalewski joins the Polish Under-16 Men's Youth National team for a training camp and friendly tournament that takes place in Spain. Poland takes on South Korea on Nov. 13, Denmark on Nov. 15, and Morocco on Nov. 18. Tortola joins the Canada U-17 MYNT for a pair of international friendlies against Costa Rica on Nov. 15 and Mexico on Nov. 18 in San José, Costa Rica. Ewing joins the U.S. U-16 MYNT for a training camp from Nov. 10-19 in Mexico.

