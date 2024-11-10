Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches against Jamaica. The first leg will take place on November 14 in Kingston, Jamaica, and the second on November 18 in St. Louis, Missouri.
This is Steffen's second call-up under recently appointed U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino, following his participation in the side's October camp ahead of matches against Panama and Mexico.
In his international career, Steffen has recorded 29 total appearances with 16 wins and 10 clean sheets. The 29-year-old has appeared in multiple competitions for his nation, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Steffen was a mainstay in the Rapids lineup this year, appearing in 42 of the club's 43 matches across all competitions. In addition to his MLS success, the Pennsylvania-native earned Leagues Cup Goalkeeper of the Tournament honors after helping lead the Rapids to a third-place finish and qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Steffen will join the national team for training in Orlando on November 11.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 10, 2024
- Minnesota United to Face LA Galaxy on Sunday, November 24 - Minnesota United FC
- New York Red Bull Set to Face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals - New York City FC
- Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals - FC Cincinnati
- Four Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Hosts Seattle Sounders FC in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on November 23 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC to Visit LAFC in Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, November 23 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls Against Atlanta United, Closes Out Historic 2024 MLS Season - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called into U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming Training Camp in Florida
- Rapids Academy Midfielder Rogelio Garcia Called up to Mexican U-17 National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
- Key Dates to Know: Preview the Biggest Events of the Rapids' Offseason