Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches against Jamaica. The first leg will take place on November 14 in Kingston, Jamaica, and the second on November 18 in St. Louis, Missouri.

This is Steffen's second call-up under recently appointed U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino, following his participation in the side's October camp ahead of matches against Panama and Mexico.

In his international career, Steffen has recorded 29 total appearances with 16 wins and 10 clean sheets. The 29-year-old has appeared in multiple competitions for his nation, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Steffen was a mainstay in the Rapids lineup this year, appearing in 42 of the club's 43 matches across all competitions. In addition to his MLS success, the Pennsylvania-native earned Leagues Cup Goalkeeper of the Tournament honors after helping lead the Rapids to a third-place finish and qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Steffen will join the national team for training in Orlando on November 11.

