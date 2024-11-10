LAFC Hosts Seattle Sounders FC in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on November 23
November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC will host Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.
The Black & Gold defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps in Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series on Friday to advance in the playoffs and move one step closer to a record-tying third consecutive MLS Cup appearance.
Tickets for LAFC's Western Conference Semifinals match are on sale now HERE and at lafc.com.
The credential application for the Western Conference Semifinals at BMO Stadium will open next week.
LAFC finished the regular season with a 19-8-7 record (64 points), earning the top spot in the Western Conference on Decision Day, surpassing the Galaxy on a goal differential tiebreaker.
LAFC enjoyed another historic season in 2024, earning 60+ points for the third time in club history and winning the 2024 U.S. Open Cup trophy. The Black & Gold has played 49 games in all competitions so far, playing 34 MLS matches, seven Leagues Cup games, five U.S. Open Cup matches and three MLS Cup Playoff games. LAFC is 31-10-8 in those games, including 20-2-5 at BMO Stadium.
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 23
7:30 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. PT kickoff No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC
(BMO Stadium - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, 980 AM La Mera La Mera)
HOW TO WATCH:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/_MLS_.
To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games. Inter Miami CF's match against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game on October 25 will have an extended hour-long preview show.
In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.
MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 7 (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS).
For more information about the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.
