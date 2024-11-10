Minnesota United to Face LA Galaxy on Sunday, November 24

November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Following the conclusion of Round One games, Minnesota United along with Major League Soccer announced the game schedule for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal match between the No. 6 Loons and No. 2 LA Galaxy, which will be played on Sunday, November 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

MNUFC's Western Conference Semifinal fixture at LA Galaxy on Sunday, November 24 is set for 5:00 p.m. CT (actual kick at 5:25 p.m. CT) and will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with being broadcast nationally on FS1. Fans locally can also tune in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE SUMMARY:

MNUFC @ LA Galaxy | Sun., Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m. CT (5:25 p.m. actual kick)| Carson, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; FS1 & FOX Deportes; TSN; MNUFC Radio 1500 ESPN

To reach the Western Conference Semifinal, the No. 6 Loons swept and advanced past No. 3 Real Salt Lake in the Round One, Best-of-3 Series. During Game 1 in Utah, both teams played to a scoreless 0-0 draw, where Minnesota won 5-4 via penalty kicks. Then in Game 2 in Saint Paul, the Loons and RSL yet again played to a 1-1 draw, but MNUFC prevailed and also won the penalty kick shootout 3-1.

Of note, Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and MLS Cup presented by Audi will continue to be single elimination, win-or-go-home matches hosted by the team with the better regular season record.

In the two previous regular-season matchups with LA Galaxy in 2024, Minnesota United first played to a 2-2 draw at Allianz Field in May on the backs of goals scored by Bongokuhle Hlongwane and former Loon Kervin Arriaga. Then on the road in California in July, MNUFC narrowly lost 2-1, where Teemu Pukki scored the Loons' lone goal, while Galaxy's Gabriel Pec recorded a brace.

For more information on Minnesota United's MLS Cup Playoffs run, presented by Allianz Life, Allina Health, Federated Insurance and Target, visit mnufc.com/fan-resources/events/playoffs.

