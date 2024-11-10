New York City FC Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals

November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Boys in Blue will face the New York Red Bulls in the first-ever playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby.

The match will take place on Saturday, November 23 at 5:30pm ET at Citi Field. Due to previous stadium commitments during this period, only the 100 and 300 sections of Citi Field will be open, limiting capacity to around 22,500 for this match.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 11 at 1:00 pm ET. Fans can purchase their tickets at that time here.

City Members will receive an email with their ticketing information for the upcoming match. Fans who are not City Members looking to secure their tickets early can sign up for presale through SMS here.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs match. Select games, including MLS Cup presented by Audi, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

