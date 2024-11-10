Inter Miami CF Falls Against Atlanta United, Closes Out Historic 2024 MLS Season

November 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF narrowly fell 2-3 against Atlanta United on Saturday night in the decisive third match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, thus bringing to an end the team's historic 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. Midfielder Matías Rojas and captain Lionel Messi scored the team''s goals on the night at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami took the pitch with two changes to its starting XI from the second match of the series. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigant; Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Federico Redondo and Rojas lined up in midfield; Messi and Diego Gómez flanked striker Luis Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Inter Miami opened the match taking the lead in the 17th minute through a goal by Rojas. A quick play in transition saw Alba play a ball into space for Gómez down the left wing before he found Messi inside the box, with his subsequent left-footed attempt being saved by Atlanta United's goalkeeper. Rojas then capitalized on the rebound inside the penalty area, sending the ball to the back of the net with a right-footed strike. The goal took his tally this 2024 MLS campaign to five, and to nine across all competitions in 2024.

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré then scored in the 19th and 21st minutes for the visitors to go into the break with a 1-2 lead.

Inter Miami made a substitution in the 60th minute in search of the equalizer, with forward Leonardo Campana coming into the match in place of Cremaschi. Notably, the Ecuadorian striker registered his 100th match for the team to become just the third player in Club history to reach the 100 appearances mark.

Inter Miami equalized minutes after, with Messi tying the game at 2-2 in the 65th minute. A team play started by Messi concluded with Suárez finding Weigandt inside the right side of the opponent's box. The right back then delivered a cross for Messi inside the penalty area, who sent the ball to the back of the net with a powerful header. The goal was Messi's 21st this MLS season and 23rd across all competitions in 2024. The assist was the fourth for Weigandt this league campaign, while Suárez recorded his 10th assist with the secondary assist on the play.

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz then scored in the 76th minute for the definitive 2-3 scoreline.

With the team falling in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, Inter Miami's 2024 MLS season comes to an end. The 2024 MLS season saw Inter Miami achieve history and reach several milestones, most notably winning the Supporters' Shield to claim a second title in Club history and setting the MLS regular season points record with 74 points.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Matías Rojas 17', Lionel Messi (Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suárez) 65'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré 19', Jamal Thiaré (Dax McCarty) 21', Bartosz Slisz (Pedro Amador) 76'

Misconduct:

MIA - Federico Redondo (Yellow Card 35'), Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card 80')

ATL - Pedro Amador (Yellow Card 88')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt, David Martínez, Tomás Avilés (Sergio Busquets 78'), Jordi Alba; M Benjamin Cremaschi (Leonardo Campana 60'), Federico Redondo, Matías Rojas (Robert Taylor 83'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez, Diego Gómez

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos D Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor; M Julian Gressel, Lawson Sunderland

Atlanta United FC - GK Brad Guzan; D Ronald Hernández, Derrick Williams (Xande Silva 77'), Luis Abram; M Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz, Dax McCarty (Ajani Fortune 60'), Tristan Muyumba (Stian Gregersen 60'), Pedro Amador; F Alexey Miranchuk (Noah Cobb 90'1+1'), Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos 77')

Unused Substitutes - GK Josh Cohen, D Matthew Edwards; M Luke Brennan; F Tyler Wolff

Details of the Game:

Date: November 9, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,813

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 60.9%

ATL - 39.1%

Shots:

MIA - 27

ATL - 9

Saves:

MIA - 1

ATL - 7

Corners:

MIA - 8

ATL - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 6

ATL - 11

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.