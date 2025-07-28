New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2025

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Despite a late 4Q run by the New York Liberty, the Dallas Wings hold on the defeat the defending champs 92-82

Arike Ogunbowale went off for 20 PTS, 14 AST (career-high), & 2 3PM made in the win, while Paige Bueckers dropped 20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, & 3 STL!

