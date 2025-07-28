New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2025
July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Despite a late 4Q run by the New York Liberty, the Dallas Wings hold on the defeat the defending champs 92-82
Arike Ogunbowale went off for 20 PTS, 14 AST (career-high), & 2 3PM made in the win, while Paige Bueckers dropped 20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, & 3 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2025
- Postgame Notes: NYL 82, DAL 92 - New York Liberty
- Wings Pound Defending Champion New York, 92-82 - Dallas Wings
- Sun Drop Final Match up with Storm, 101-85 - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Cap off Road Swing Tuesday at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Dream - 7/29/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Sign Sevgi Uzun - Chicago Sky
- Sky Waive Moriah Jefferson - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.