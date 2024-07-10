New York Liberty Announce Series of Community Events During 2024 Summer Break

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty announced today their first-ever "Summerpalooza," a series of community events throughout New York City during the 2024 Summer break. All "Summerpalooza" events underscore an intentional focus to bring together the Liberty's passionate community and fanbase and will conclude with The Brooklyn Dribble - the Liberty's largest community event since the team relocated to Brooklyn.

"Summerpalooza" continues the excitement and historic momentum the Liberty has experienced throughout the 2024 WNBA season as they hold a league-leading record of 17-4 and offers opportunities for fans to cheer on New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu who were named to the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team, which will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Brooklyn Dribble is a free, open-to-the-public event where thousands of youth participants and their families will dribble basketballs along a one-mile path in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The event will begin at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 and end at Pier 2 with a Liberty fan fest takeover featuring performances from Ellie the Elephant and the Timeless Torches, a D.J., food trucks, lawn games, face painting, airbrush tattoo artists, hair styling stations, basketball and more. The dribble parade begins at 10 a.m. and fans are encouraged to pre-register online HERE. Basketballs and t-shirts will be provided for all participants.

"'Summerpalooza' is a rare opportunity to strategically engage and create spaces for the New York Liberty's amazing fanbase outside of the arena during one of the best times of the year," said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "As much as New York City, and Brooklyn in particular, has embraced the team and poured into us, now is our opportunity to do the same, and we are incredibly excited and eager to do just that. Additionally, the international diversity of our athletes will make for a uniquely exciting Olympic break as we come together to cheer on all members of the Liberty competing in Paris."

As part of "Summerpalooza," the Liberty will also host a youth basketball summer camp July 22-26 at Barclays Center presented by Ticketmaster. Throughout the week, a group of 50 girls in 6th -8th grades will participate in hands-on basketball learning and instruction from trained Brooklyn Basketball clinicians, and at the conclusion of camp will compete in a matchup on the plaza at Barclays Center.

The Liberty will also be activating at various community events throughout the break where fans will have the opportunity to see the Timeless Torches perform as well as win Liberty merchandise and other giveaways.

Additional information will be shared at https://liberty.wnba.com/summerpalooza/ and across the team's social channels as each event becomes closer.

