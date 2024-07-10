Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury - July 10

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix, AZ - The Dallas Wings (5-17) remain on the road on Wednesday when they visit the Phoenix Mercury (11-10). Tipoff at Footprint Center is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on WNBA League Pass. On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris.

The Wings are coming off a 104-85 setback at the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Odyssey Sims had a season-high 25 points and a game-best five assists in the loss. The Mercury are coming off an 84-78 win at the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, with Natasha Cloud scoring 31.

Dallas and Phoenix met last Wednesday in Texas with the Mercury picking up a 104-96 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the 2024 series. Wednesday's tilt marks the Wings' final road game before the Olympic break as their final two games before the pause will be played at College Park Center.

How To Follow

2024 Wings-Mercury Schedule & Results

5/25 at PHX W, 107-92 (Box Score | Recap)

6/9 at DAL L, 90-97 (Box Score | Recap)

7/3 at DAL L, 96-104 (Box Score | Recap)

7/10 at PHX 2:30 p.m. CT

Mercury lead the all-time series 47-32

Game Status Report

Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

