Mystics Build Early Lead and Hold on against Fever

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (9-14) dropped Wednesday afternoon's game to the Washington Mystics in an 89-84 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Wednesday was Indiana's first loss this season to Washington before the final meeting on September 19. Indiana outscored Washington in paint points, 42-38, and fast break points, 26-9. Indiana outscored Washington, 29-13 in the fourth quarter and went on a 16-4 run for more than three minutes at the end of the game, trimming a 22-point deficit to three points in the final minute of regulation.

Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark led the way on Wednesday and became the first player in the NBA or WNBA since the 1973-74 season to record at least 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five made 3-point field goals and three steals. Wednesday was Clark's seventh double-double of the season and fourth consecutive double-double as her 13 assists tied her franchise record for the third time this season.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell followed with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Mitchell moved into third place in franchise history in free throws made with 561, passing Briann January with 560. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith led the reserves with 11 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots and Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson recorded a career-high nine rebounds while recording eight points.

For Washington (6-17), five Mystics players scored in double figures, led by guard Ariel Atkins' 26-point performance. Atkins also tallied three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mystics center Stefanie Dolson and rookie guard Julie Vanloo both put up 13 points, and Dolson dished out six assists and five rebounds in the win as well. Off the bench, Mystics rookie forward Aaliyah Edwards recorded 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes of play, and reserve guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 10 points. The Mystics' bench outscored Indiana, 35-21, and had 16 turnovers compared to Indiana's 23.

UP NEXT

The Fever welcome the Phoenix Mercury to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday's game will be broadcast on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.