Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - July 10

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

Five players scored in double-figures for the Mystics today, the sixth game this season the team has had 5+ double-digit scorers

In the first half, the Mystics scored 51 points the second-most points in a half in a game for the Mystics this season

The Mystics bench, who leads the WNBA in bench points per game (26.6), combined for 35 points in today's contest.

The Mystics, who rank third in the WNBA in assists per game this season (21.9), dished out 23 assists in the game.

The team has had 20+ assists in 20 games this season, which currently ranks as the third-most 20+ assist games in a season in franchise history. The Mystics record for most games in a season with 20+ assists is 25 games (2019). The second-most is 22 games (2022).

Ariel Atkins led the team with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in the game.

This was Atkins' fifth game this season and 34 th time in her career scoring 20+ points in a game. With her 34 career games with 20+ points, she has tied Crystal Langhorne (34) for the fifth-most 20+ point games in franchise history and is one game behind Nikki McCray (35) for fourth-most 20+ point games.

This was Atkins' fifth game this season with 3+ steals and her first time this season with back-to-back games with 3+ steals. She is averaging 1.7 steals per game this season, which ranks eighth in the WNBA

Atkins (483) now needs eight assists to pass Emma Meeseman (490) for third all-time in assists in franchise history.

Stefanie Dolson finished the day with 13 points, five rebounds, and a team-leading six assists.

This was the first time this season and 12 th time in her career with 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game. The last time she had 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists was on Aug. 14, 2022.

Dolson is on an eight-game streak of 10+ points in a game, tied for the third-longest streak of such games in her career and her longest streak since the 2017 season. Her longest streak is 11 games with 10+ points from 6/28/17 - 9/1/17.

Julie Vanloo scored 13 points, including three made threes, and had two rebounds and two assists in the game.

Vanloo's season assist total is now 115, which ties Natasha Cloud (115) for third-most assists in a rookie season in franchise history, behind Andrea Nagy (146) and Temeka Johnson (177).

With her three made threes, Vanloo is now tied with Li Meng for the second-most made threes in a rookie season in franchise history (44). Vanloo needs two more made threes to pass Ariel Atkins (45) for the franchise record made threes in a rookie season.

Aaliyah Edwards had a strong showing off the bench, leading the bench in points, rebounds, and assists with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists

Edwards' four assists are a new season-high

This was the fifth game this season Edwards has scored 10+ points with 5+ rebounds and her first time doing so since June 14.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 points with three assists and two steals.

Walker-Kimbrough has scored 10+ points in each of the last four games, which is now the longest streak of her career with 10+ points games.

Jade Melbourne had another solid performance off the bench, with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

This is the third game in Melbourne's career recording a block and the second time this season.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the team in rebounds with nine boards, moving into eighth all-time in rebounds in franchise history (893), passing Chasity Melvin (891). She now sits 38 rebounds behind Elena Delle Donne (931) for seventh all-time.

