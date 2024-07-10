Atlanta Dream 69, Chicago Sky 78

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the third time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Sky moves to 25-37 and 13-20 when playing in Chicago.

Gray led the Dream with 20 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Her performance marks her sixth 20-point game of the season.

Forward Naz Hillmon eclipsed 400 career points, reaching the milestone after securing an offensive rebound to finish with the putback as the first quarter concluded. She totaled a season high of 12 points, in addition to six rebounds.

Jones reached double digits in scoring for the sixth time this season, with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Gray handed Atlanta its first lead of the day, 15-14, fighting through contact to finish in transition for the and-one.

After giving up an early lead to the Sky, The Dream finished on an 18-7 run, shooting 50% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.

Caldwell ignited Atlanta's momentum with a layup and continued to pace the Dream run to finish with four points and four rebounds for the quarter.

Jones led the Dream in scoring for the period, scoring six points. The guard went 2-for-3 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Hillmon and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus combined for seven points off the bench.

Defensively, the Dream held the Sky to shooting 38.1% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.

Q2:

The Dream run swelled to a dominant 22-9 run midway through the second.

Atlanta totaled 3 blocks in the second quarter, with Gray notching two and guard Destanni Henderson adding one.

Gray led the Dream with four points, two blocks and one rebound. The guard shot 2-for-4 from the field.

Charles, Caldwell, Jones and Hillmon all added two points apiece.

Q3:

After Caldwell grabbed a steal, she found Gray for the layup to tie it up at 40-40 for the Dream.

Charles followed with a layup to put Atlanta up two and force a Chicago timeout.

Going back and forth with the Sky, the Dream went on a 14-5 run through the third to assume a 50-45 lead.

Parker-Tyus knocked a 7-foot jumper with two seconds remaining in the quarter to end the quarter at 54-54.

Gray continued to lead the Dream, this time finishing with nine points and one rebound, going 4-for-6 from the field.

Charles followed with five points and one rebound.

The Dream shot 43.8% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the third.

Q4:

Henderson led the Dream off the bench with five points, going 2-for-4 from the field and 1-for-1 from 3-point range.

Hillmon and Gray followed with four points each.

Jones added two points, one rebound and one steal.

Atlanta Dream (7-14) at Chicago Sky (9-12)

Game 21 | July 10, 2024 | Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 22 12 20 15 69

Chicago 18 20 16 24 78

Game Leaders Atlanta Chicago

Points Gray (20) Carter (19)

Rebounds Parker-Tyus (8) Reese (13)

Assists Caldwell (4) Mabrey, Carter (5)

