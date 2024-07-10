Ogunbowale Sets Assists Mark But Wings Fall at Mercury 100-84

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix, AZ - Arike Ogunbowale had a career-high 13 assists but the Dallas Wings fell at the Phoenix Mercury 100-84 Wednesday afternoon at Footprint Center. The Wings led by eight after the first quarter and by as many as 11, but the Mercury outscored Dallas 59-37 between the second and third quarters to pull away.

Ogunbowale, who had zero turnovers in 38 minutes on the court, added 13 points to go along with her 13 dimes for her second double-double of the season, while Teaira McCowan notched her eighth double-double of the year with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims tied for the team high with 19 points apiece, with Sims adding four assists and Howard chipping in five boards. Ogunbowale's 13 assists are the second-most in franchise history, behind Ivory Latta's 14-dime showing on Aug. 30, 2012.

The Wings combined for a season-high 25 assists and shot 50-percent from the field for the third time, but Phoenix shot .590 from the field and drained nine three-pointers.

Trailing by three in the opening quarter, 11-8, Dallas went on a 19-5 run to lead by 11 in the final minute of the frame before Natasha Cloud hit a three before the buzzer to narrow the Wings' advantage to three, 29-21 after one. After trading baskets early in the second, Phoenix went on a 14-3 run to even the game at 37-37, before the teams once again went back-and-forth. The Mercury led by three, 49-46 at the half. The Wings shot 50-percent from the field and committed just five turnovers over the first 20 minutes, with Howard scoring 12 and Sims adding 10.

Both teams shot over 58-percent in the third but Phoenix did so on 17 shots compared to the Wings' 12 attempts as the Mercury won the quarter, 31-20. Dallas committed five turnovers in the frame while Phoenix had just one miscue. The Mercury's advantage grew to 24 in the fourth, 94-70, before the Wings went on a 14-2 run to close within 12 with just under two minutes to go, but that is as close as Dallas would get.

The Wings won the rebounding battle, 25-24, for the 13th time and their bench outscored the Mercury reserves, 14-11. Dallas had the advantage in fast break points, 10-7, but Phoenix led in points in the paint, 48-38, and second-chance points, 8-6. The Wings committed 15 turnovers which Phoenix turned in 16 points, while the Mercury committed 13 miscues which Dallas turned into 18 points.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with a game-high 32 points, while Brittney Griner added 23.

The Dallas Wings return home to College Park Center for their final two games before the Olympic break, beginning on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on CBS.

