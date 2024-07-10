WNBA and Phoenix Mercury to Propel Significant Community Impact, Featuring First Annual Changemaker Day, as Part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024

NEW YORK - As part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, the WNBA will engage over 5,000 youth across Phoenix and its surrounding communities through various social impact events that support education, youth development, inclusion and more. The WNBA will focus on building its commitment to advocate for the next generation by encouraging community and civic engagement and building confidence through sport.

WNBA Changemaker Day

The WNBA, WNBA Changemaker partners AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, Nike and U.S. Bank, and Girl Scouts - Arizona Cactus-Pine Council will host the league's first-ever WNBA Changemaker Day, a day dedicated to WNBA Changemakers' commitment to advancing, elevating and economically empowering underrepresented groups through the power of sport. WNBA athletes, volunteers from each Changemaker partner, and Girl Scouts will assemble program boxes to be distributed to 6,000 Girl Scouts in grades 4-8 across Arizona. The boxes will include activities focused on Life Skills, STEM, and Outdoors, helping to build confidence and encourage creativity and problem-solving. Following the assembly of program boxes, WNBA talent will share inspiring messages that will be live streamed to Girl Scouts in councils nationwide, with the theme of the day being "If you can see it, you can be it." The event will also feature an expo where Girl Scouts can complete activities in the program box in order to earn a custom WNBA Changemaker patch. VOICEINSPORT, a community partner of the WNBA Changemakers, will have a table set-up at the expo, providing free access to their digital mentorship platform featuring WNBA players for all Girl Scout participants.

Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), Inc. is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization serving more than 12,000 girls in grades K-12 across central and northern Arizona, including on The Navajo Nation, Hopi Lands, and military installations. Girl Scouts was founded in 1912 to create a safe place for girls to foster their individual growth, character, self-sufficiency, and leadership. Girl Scouts strives to build girls' courage, confidence, and character by creating a sense of belonging through authentic and valuable experiences.

Event Details (All Times Local): Thursday, July 18th, 2:00 PM--5:00 PM, The Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain

Rose Mofford Community Court Ribbon Cutting and Opening

On Monday, July 8, the Phoenix Mercury unveiled four renovated City of Phoenix outdoor recreational basketball courts at Rose Mofford Sports Complex. The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony with guests from the City of Phoenix and the Mercury organization. The investment from the Mercury will provide a space for the community to enjoy the game of basketball and a dedicated place for AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend activities.

Jr. WNBA x AT&T Clinic and Workshop

Jr. WNBA and AT&T will host two events to inspire hundreds of girls from the Jr. Mercury Legacy League. The first event will consist of a fundamental basketball clinic on the newly refurbished four-court segment at Rose Mofford Sports Complex for girls in grades 1-6. The second event will include a panel discussion and a vision board workshop focused on mental wellness and goalsetting for girls in grades 3-6. Jr. WNBA is an initiative dedicated to championing girls and women through sport and providing them with a forum to connect and engage with the game of basketball and one another. AT&T will be distributing 100 devices to benefit local organizations - New Pathways for Youth, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, Junior Achievement of Arizona and Jr. Mercury.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Friday July 19, 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM, Rose Mofford Sports Complex (Basketball Clinic); 10:30 - 11:45 AM, Doubletree by Hilton Phoenix North (Panel Discussion and Vision Board Workshop)

Sport Court & Mural Unveil

The Phoenix Mercury will unveil a renovated basketball court and a Mercury-inspired mural at Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) De Colores, a domestic violence shelter and program of CPLC, a nonprofit that provides resources and a safe space for families in need.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Friday, July 12th, Chicanos Por La Causa De Colores

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024

The USA Basketball Women's National Team vs. Team WNBA will face off in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. For every assist made during the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA and State Farm will donate $1,900 to enhance STEM education and provide access to mental wellness resources in communities across the country.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Saturday, July 20th, 5:30 PM, Footprint Center

WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Event

As part of the WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Program, the WNBA and State Farm will dedicate a new wellness room at the Thunderbirds Boys & Girls Club - Guadalupe in collaboration with Heart of America to celebrate AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend. Members of the WNBA family will engage in an-hour long event which will include a dedication ceremony, ribbon cutting and activities alongside club youth to celebrate this new wellness room. The WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Program donates $5 for every assist made during the regular season to enhance STEM and mental wellness resources in classrooms and afterschool programs across the country.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Friday, July 19th, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM, Thunderbirds Boys & Girls Club - Guadalupe

Microsoft STEM Learning Experience

Jr. WNBA and Microsoft will host a STEM learning experience for middle schoolers showcasing how STEM is integrated into sports science tools and techniques. Attendees will rotate through basketball stations using STEM equipment and Microsoft Surfaces to explore specific STEM topics, including a station highlighting Microsoft Copilot capabilities.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Saturday, July 20th, 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM, Basketball Court @ WNBA Live, Phoenix Convention Center

Jr. WNBA Clinic for Native American Youth

Jr. WNBA and Rise Above will host a basketball clinic for Native American youth ages 8-18 focused on learning the fundamentals and developing skills.

Event Details (All Times Local) : Saturday July 20th, 3:00PM-4:00 PM PT, Basketball Court @ WNBA Live, Phoenix Convention Center

Sustainability

The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 events at Footprint Center and WNBA Live Presented by U.S. Bank at the Phoenix Convention Center will be powered by 100% renewable energy - a first in WNBA All-Star history.

In addition, the City of Phoenix is committed to making WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank a Zero Waste event, with the goal of diverting more than 90% of waste created at the facility from landfills. This effort emphasizes collecting items that are recyclable and sorting them accordingly, and ensuring leftover materials get donated back into the community.

