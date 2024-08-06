New Orleans Pelicans Claim Trey Jemison off Waivers

August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has been awarded the Two-Way contract of center Trey Jemison off waivers.

Jemison, 6-10, 260, appeared in 25 games (14 starts) as a rookie last season with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, holding averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.

The University of Alabama-Birmingham product played in nine games (all starts) for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans' G League affiliate, during the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 13.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.