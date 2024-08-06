New Orleans Pelicans Claim Trey Jemison off Waivers
August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has been awarded the Two-Way contract of center Trey Jemison off waivers.
Jemison, 6-10, 260, appeared in 25 games (14 starts) as a rookie last season with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, holding averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.
The University of Alabama-Birmingham product played in nine games (all starts) for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans' G League affiliate, during the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 13.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from August 6, 2024
- New Orleans Pelicans Claim Trey Jemison off Waivers - Greensboro Swarm
- Indiana Pacers Sign Jackson and Newton to Two-Way Contracts - Indiana Mad Ants
- Spurs Sign Harrison Ingram to a Two-Way Contract - Austin Spurs
- Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Dominick Barlow to a Two-Way Contract - College Park Skyhawks
- Suns Sign TyTy Washington Jr. to Two-Way Contract - Valley Suns
- New York Knicks Sign Kevin McCullar Jr. to Two-Way Contract - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.