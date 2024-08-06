Spurs Sign Harrison Ingram to a Two-Way Contract

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed 2024 48th overall pick Harrison Ingram to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Ingram, 6-6/235, began his college career at Stanford (2021-23) before transferring to the University of North Carolina for the 2023-24 season. In one season at UNC, he appeared in 37 games (36 starts), averaging a career-high 12.2 points to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.40 steals in 32.8 minutes as a junior, earning an ACC Player of the Week (Feb. 3) and named Third-Team All-ACC. At Stanford, he played in 65 total games (62 starts) and averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.5 minutes on his way to 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Ingram most recently helped San Antonio to 4-1 record in the NBA 2K25 Summer League where he averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.00 steal in 28.6 minutes. In the Sacramento California Classic, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games for the Silver and Black.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Ingram won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

