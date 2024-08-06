New York Knicks Sign Kevin McCullar Jr. to Two-Way Contract

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract.

McCullar Jr., 23-years-old (6-7, 212-pounds), was originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 56th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Knicks in a draft day trade. He finished his final two years of his collegiate career at Kansas, playing in 60 games (59 starts) averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals over 32.2 minutes. He was named a 2024 Third-Team All-American by NABC and selected to the 2024 First-Team All-Big 12 after averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over 34.2 minutes in 26 games (all starts) during his senior year. He recorded a career-high 34 points on 61.1-percent shooting, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block against Yale (Dec. 22). As a junior, McCullar Jr. was named 2023 Third-Team All-Big 12 and to the 2023 Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Prior to Kansas, McCullar Jr. played his first three collegiate years at Texas Tech where he averaged 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 25.8 minutes in 78 games (49 starts).

The San Antonio, TX-native attended Karen Wagner High School and led them to the Class 6A title game as a sophomore. He also averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior.

