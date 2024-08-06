Suns Sign TyTy Washington Jr. to Two-Way Contract

August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns today announced that the team has signed guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Washington (6'-3", 195 pounds) has played in 42 games across two NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks (2023-24) and Houston Rockets (2022-23), scoring a career-high 20 points on Feb. 4, 2023. He also played with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League last season, ranking 15th in the G League in points (21.3), eighth in assists (8.3) and 20th in three-point percentage (42.6%). Originally the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Washington played for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2022-23 season, where he tied for the league lead with two triple-doubles during the regular season and averaged a league-high 29.8 points in five playoff games.

A Phoenix native, Washington played one season collegiately at the University of Kentucky, earning selection to the 2021-22 Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team. The 22-year-old began his high school career at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez High School before finishing at Chandler's AZ Compass Prep where he was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Arizona High School Basketball Player of the Year.

