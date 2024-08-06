Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Dominick Barlow to a Two-Way Contract

August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Barlow appeared in 33 games (one start) during the 2023-24 season with San Antonio, averaging 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12.7 minutes (.496 FG%, .333 3FG%, .690 FT%). He posted a season-best 19 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, in addition to 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 30 minutes in a win over the Golden State Warriors on March 9.

He saw action in six games this past summer with the Spurs (California Classic: two games, NBA 2K25 Summer League: four games), averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5, assists and 1.7 blocks in 26.2 minutes of play (.612 FG%).

The 6-9 forward was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was signed to a second two-way contract by San Antonio prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign and was converted to a standard NBA contract on March 2, 2024.

Over his two NBA seasons, Barlow has seen action in 61 games (one start), notching 4.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 13.6 minutes (.513 FG%, .701 FT%).

During his rookie campaign, the Dumont, New Jersey, native recorded a 21-point, 19-rebound double-double in a win at Dallas on April 9, 2023. At the time of his 21-point, 19-rebound performance, he became just the fifth rookie in San Antonio history to register at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a single game.

Barlow has also appeared in 53 total career NBA G League contests (43 starts), owning averages of 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 29.1 minutes of action (.560 FG%, .726 FT%).

Prior to the NBA, Barlow spent the 2021-22 season playing in the Overtime Elite League with Team Overtime, averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 25.2 minutes. With his NBA debut on Nov. 2, 2022, against the Toronto Raptors, he became the first player from Overtime Elite to participate in an NBA game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.