Indiana Pacers Sign Jackson and Newton to Two-Way Contracts
August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team signed guards Quenton Jackson and Tristen Newton to two-way contracts.
