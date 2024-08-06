Indiana Pacers Sign Jackson and Newton to Two-Way Contracts

August 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team signed guards Quenton Jackson and Tristen Newton to two-way contracts.

