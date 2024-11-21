New Orleans Pelicans Assign Karlo Matković to Birmingham Squadron

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Karlo Matković to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.

Matković has appeared in four games with the Squadron in which he averaged 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest.

