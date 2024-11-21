Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with Aambé Corporation to celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 29 with thematic game-worn jerseys. The Herd will wear these jerseys in their game against the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Nov. 29 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

The game worn jerseys will celebrate Native American Heritage Day with several special features:

- The jersey side panels showcase all federally recognized Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. The left side will display tribal emblems from the eastern part of the state while the right side will display emblems from the western part of the state. The emblems are also stacked from top to bottom to reflect the tribe's geographical locations from North to South.

- The Herd logo as well as numbers, side panels, waistband and collar showcase the colors of the medicine wheel which is a Native American symbol that signifies the Earth's boundary and all the knowledge of the universe. The symbol represents four colors (black, white, yellow, and red) that embody the concepts of the four directions, four seasons, and the sacred path of both the sun and human beings.

- The trim of the jersey features 11 deer hoof prints representing the 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations of Wisconsin.

These jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Aambé Foundation which works to advance Tribal Nations economic development while pursuing educational and cultural initiatives, improving both indigenous people and their surrounding communities. Bidding is available online at https://wisconsinherd.givesmart.com starting now until December 6 at 12:00 p.m. CST.

The Herd's Native American Heritage Day Celebration will also include youth clinics presented by Enbridge for tribal youth during the day followed by educational programming, pre-game traditional song and dance performances, land acknowledgement, and a special halftime recognition of Ernie Stevens Jr., the Chairman and Chief Spokesman for the Indian Gaming Association Washington, D.C. who will be in attendance and recognized for his achievements.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.