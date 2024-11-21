Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City, OK - The Texas Legends (0-4) faced off against the Oklahoma City Blue (3-1) on Thursday night, falling 109-97 in a competitive battle at the Paycom Center. Despite the loss, the Legends displayed their collective potential by their two-way players coming together as a dynamic and cohesive unit for the first time this season.

The Legends showed promise in the opening quarter, jumping out to an early lead, and finishing the period ahead 33-28. They extended their advantage to as much as 10 points during the first half. However, the Blue surged ahead in the second quarter and held their momentum through the second half.

Kessler Edwards delivered a standout performance, tallying 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, while also pulling down six rebounds. Brandon Williams led the Legends in scoring with 23 points, going 8-of-18 from the field and an efficient 4-of-5 at the free-throw line, along with eight assists. Jazian Gortman rounded out the two-way trio with 21 points, hitting three three-pointers and contributing five assists.

Emanuel Miller and Jarod Lucas provided additional support, with Miller adding 14 points and five rebounds, while Lucas shot an efficient 4-of-9 from deep to also finish with 14 points. Warith Alatishe anchored the defense with six rebounds and two blocks.

Oklahoma City's Adam Flagler lead all scorers with 31 points, hitting seven three-pointers. Branden Carlson added a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Malevy Leons contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Legends will look to regroup as they prepare for their next game on Saturday, November 23, for a rematch of their home-opener against the Memphis Hustle.

