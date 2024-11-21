Stockton Kings Conquer Santa Cruz Warriors

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (4-1), defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-2), 108-98, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings guard Colby Jones led all scorers with 27 points, six rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks. Guard Mason Jones totaled 16 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Forward Isaac Jones notched a double double with 16 points, 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Center Orlando Robinson registered 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks.

Santa Cruz saw balanced scoring led by forward Kevin Knox II who paced the Warriors with 25 points and six rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins added 16 points and 12 assists, while center Quentin Post registered 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Santa Cruz started the game on a 12-4 run, ending the first quarter with a 23-21 advantage. The Kings made a run in the second quarter led by Mason Jones' 11 points, shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Back-to-back three pointers by Mason Jones and Dexter Dennis gave the Kings a 58-49 advantage at halftime. Stockton's second half efforts were anchored by Colby Jones' 15-point performance. Stockton saw their biggest lead of the night (19 points) in the third quarter with 1:33 remaining (85-66). For the first time this season, the Kings held their opponent to under 100 points. Stockton topped the Warriors, 108-98.

The Stockton Kings will travel to Los Angeles to play the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on Sunday, November 24 at 5:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on Roku and SPECSN-LA.

