Raptors 905 Claim Eugene Omoruyi

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Thursday the team has claimed forward Eugene Omoruyi from the waiver wire.

Omoruyi, 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, joins the 905 with three years of NBA experience. He most recently was a member of the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 43 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 9.1 minutes.

Born in Benin City, Nigeria, and raised in Toronto, Ontario, his career includes stints with the Dallas Mavericks (2021-22), Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons (2022-23), and Washington Wizards (2023-24). He has appeared in 87 games (six starts) and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.

Omoruyi played in 121 collegiate games (72 starts) at Rutgers University (2016-19) and the University of Oregon (2019-21). In his final season as a Duck, he averaged a career-best in points and steals with 17.1 and 1.5, respectively, as well as 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game.

